Hollow Knight and Darkest Dungeon are $10 each on the Humble Store right now

The Humble Store's week-long indie sale draws to a close on Monday, which means it's your last chance to grab Hollow Knight and Darkest Dungeon for $10 apiece (roughly £6.50). According to IsThereAnyDeal—a great tool for seeing just how good sale prices are—that's equal to the lowest-ever price for both of those excellent games, so if you've been eyeing them up for a while then it might be worth opening your wallet.

Atmospheric Metroidvania Hollow Knight was named our best platforming game of last year, and it's still receiving regular updates. Darkest Dungeon is a stressful party-based dungeon crawler, and one of the best indie games you can play right now.

If you're quick, you can also grab excellent adventure game Thimbleweed Park for $9.99, but that deal ends in a couple of hours (midday ET).

And yes, I know Andy mentioned the sale earlier this week, but seeing as its nearly over I thought I'd highlight a few of the best deals. Grab them while you can: