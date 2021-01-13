Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter RPG, is delayed until 2022

Hogwarts Legacy, the RPG about going to school in the magical world of Harry Potter, has been delayed. It was expected to be out sometime this year, but publisher Warner Bros Interactive announced today that it won't actually show up until 2022.

“Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs,” WB Avalanche said. “Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.”

No specific reason for the delay was provided, but it's interesting that it comes fairly soon after the game's announcement, which took place in September 2020—just four months ago.

Warner and developer Avalanche haven't revealed too much about the game yet, except that it's an “immersive, open-world action-RPG” that will tell an all-new story based on the Harry Potter novels, but set in the late 1800s, a century before the titular wizard's birth. Original Harry Potter author JK Rowling is not involved in the project.

“Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic,” the Hogwarts Legacy website says. “Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic.”

PC storefronts for Hogwarts Legacy have not yet been announced.