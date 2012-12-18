Heroes of Newerth hacker vows League of Legends attack next

A hacker swiped player passwords and account information from Heroes of Newerth's databases yesterday, causing developer S2 Games to issue a notice to change any multi-use passwords potentially associated with a player's account. The hacker, apparently, is just getting started. Spotted by PCGamesN , a Reddit thread seemingly created by the hacker gloated over S2's purported security holes and suggested League of Legends would be his or her next target.

"I hacked Heroes of Newerth because there's nothing as hilarious as seeing a bunch of fanboys of a game get enraged over the fact that their favorite game has been hacked," thread starter Ryan_HTP wrote . "I guess I'll do League of Legends next as this was so funny."

The hacker, who claims he or she works in Belarus as a network security engineer, called S2's security systems "pathetic" and planned a second intrusion on Christmas. As a message of frustration against S2's apparent lack of response to the attacks, several high-profile accounts, including that of prominent streamer David "Moonmeander" Tan , were broken into by the hacker.

League of Legends developer Riot Games hasn't said anything yet about the hacker threat, but make sure to change your account passwords now just in case.