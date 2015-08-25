Here's the final Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain trailer

Here it is then, Kojima's final Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain trailer—probably Kojima's last ever trailer for the series.

Wait, no wrong embed. Let's try that again.

Was it good? No, I'm really asking. I'm writing this in my lunchbreak before the trailer is released. I'm actually excited. For a trailer. But that's because Kojima's previous MGS5 trailers have been weird, dense, heavily thematic affairs. Here, you can see a round up of them now.

Farewell Kojima.