Here's over three minutes of Titanfall 2 multiplayer footage

We've seen trailers for Titanfall 2's multiplayer and campaign modes, but as is the case with most trailers, they're adorned with dramatic music and edited into a teasing montage of impressive kills. But now, thanks to YouTuber Titanfall Legends, we've got nearly four minutes worth of raw multiplayer footage – though it's still chopped up into discreet moments.

Maybe I didn't pay close enough attention to the previous trailers, but this footage shows that the grappling hook will be a more crucial traversal tool than I'd initially thought: you'll be able to swing to the top of tall buildings and, towards the end of the video, you can see a pilot suspend in the air for a moment as he takes out foes.

Titanfall 2 releases October 28. Sam Roberts had a go at E3 last week, and you can read his impressions over here.