Here's how the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti might stack up against other Pascal cards

The web is buzzing with rumors of Nvidia releasing a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card, which gained steam this week when Gigabyte posted (and later pulled) a teaser image on its Facebook page. Now a full set of specs is making the rounds.

The specs were posted by MyDrivers. A Google translation of the Chinese-language website indicates the spec sheet is based on guesses rather than information obtained from any sources within Nvidia or its hardware partners, so take this with an extra grain of sale.

According to MyDrivers, the GTX 1070 Ti will have 2,432 stream processors, compared to 2,560 on the GTX 1080 and 1,920 on the GTX 1070. The site also lists clockspeeds at 1,607MHz (base) to 1,683MHz (boost), with the memory clocked at 2,000MHz.

For comparison, reference clocks on the GTX 1080 are 1,607MHz (base) and 1,733MHz (boost), with the memory clocked at 2,500MHz. And for the GTX 1070, Nvidia's reference design calls for a 1,506MHz base clock and 1,683MHz boost clock, and 2,000MHz memory clock.

While the specs are in question, Guru3D claims to have confirmed with its industry sources that the GTX 1070 Ti does exist and is powered by Nvidia's GP104-300 GPU. The sources also say the new card will launch at the end of October, which goes along with Gigabyte's teaser image posted yesterday.