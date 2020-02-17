Here's footage from an abandoned StarCraft third-person console game

Announced in 2002, StarCraft: Ghost was a third-person take on the StarCraft universe developed especially for consoles - the PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube in particular. It wasn't until 2014 that the game was officially cancelled by former Blizzard president Mike Morhaime, though the writing had been on the wall for over a decade.

The game did get decently far into development, though: this gameplay trailer has been kicking around for years. But now someone has leaked what appears to be an extended gameplay video of an early Xbox build, apparently discovered on an old devkit. The video above, uploaded by YouTuber Leerz Meneses, depicts an offscreen playthrough of the second mission played on a modded Xbox 360. As you will see, it's definitely a product of its time.

The same YouTuber implores viewers to stop asking for links, so don't expect a playable build from this source, at least. But it seems inevitable that it'll make its way online at some point.

The video was uploaded shortly after a series of tweets by Andrew Borman, a curator at the Museum of Play in New York. He posted a handful of screenshots, adding that "this is not from me, has nothing to do with my work, and was posted anonymously throughout various Xbox groups."