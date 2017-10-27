Here's 21 GIFs of Nazis getting owned in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus retains the unexpectedly strong storytelling of its predecessor. BJ and the gang are colorfully characterized throughout the bombastic story, making the narrative itself a fun ride. Which is great, but not really why I'm here. As far as I'm concerned, Wolfenstein 2 is a Nazi killing simulator, and as we said in our review, it's one of the best. Shooting Nazis is a classic FPS pastime, so to celebrate Wolfenstein's return, I've put together a compilation of the many wonderful ways you can kill Nazis in The New Colossus. Many Nazis were harmed in the making of these gifs.

Warning: slight weapon and area spoilers ahead. I've avoided any major plot points in these gifs.