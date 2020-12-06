Hell Let Loose adds supply trucks and bullet penetration to its very pretty WW2

Hell Let Loose, a gorgeous and quite fun World War 2 shooter, has released its latest update this week. Update 8, code-named "The Red Ball Express," has overhauled the support and engineer roles with the addition of trucks. Specifically, supply and transport trucks. Support soldiers can now use their trucks to deliver large batches of supplies and/or large groups of soldiers to the front, and those supplies can then be used by engineers to build lots of super-tough fortifications.

Additionally, engineers now have satchel to blow up the other side's super-tough fortifications. That'll teach me to use the word super-tough in a news article. The game's oldest map, Hurtgen forest, has also been totally overhauled. You can read the whole update on Steam.

The other major change to the game is bullet penetration, which takes into account both type of projectile and material to be penetrated. Cover is now, well, not as covering as it once was. No more using a tent to protect yourself from a tank.

Hell Let Loose is a 50v50 shooter that straddles the line between military simulation and a more traditional FPS like Battlefield. Players break up into infantry and armor squads overseen by a central commander to capture objectives on a large map, requiring a lot of teamwork and clever joint maneuvering to take enemy positions. It has one of the best representations of urban combat I've ever seen in a video game.

You can find Hell Let Loose on Steam, where it's in Early Access, for $30. Hell Let Loose is developed by Black Matter and published by Team17.