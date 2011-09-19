Hedone EU beta key giveaway

Hedone is a new free-to-play MMO FPS from Acony set in a near future where hedonistic combat game shows are all the rage. Their closed beta has recently started, and we've got 1,000 beta keys to give away so our European readers can try your hand at this world of ultra-violent blood sports for yourself.

Check inside for details of how to enter.

Hedone is set 2020, where the technology to clone yourself a new body has become widespread, so death is no longer a big deal. Yes, unlike most 'televised blood sport' concepts, this one actually makes sense!

To get you beta key simply go to our competition site and fill in your details. At the end of the week beta keys will wing their way to the first 1,000 people to sign up. You must be in Europe to qualify. Sorry Americans, the Hedone US beta hasn't started yet.

Check out the official Hedone website for more info.