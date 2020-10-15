Hearthstone's 'Fall Reveal' teases a trip to Darkmoon Faire (plus some free packs)

Blizzard is teasing a "Hearthstone Fall Reveal" coming next week that will feature several major announcements and analysis from designers Pat Nagle, John McIntyre, and John Yang, who will go in-depth with host Brian Kibler on each new bit of business.

Come one, come all! Enjoy the festivities and stay ᶠᵒʳᵉᵛᵉʳ🎟️ https://t.co/IcPqoXqlML pic.twitter.com/isVwXi5ecGOctober 15, 2020

We're not sure exactly what will be revealed—it's a tease, that's how they work—but we're pretty confident that it will involve word of the next Hearthstone expansion, which would fit with an expected release in December. We may also see a new game mode, as the Year of the Phoenix roadmap says that one is coming (along with an expansion) in Phase 2.

In terms of theme, the eyeball in the very festive video clip is from Darkmoon Faire, a regular WoW in-game event that lets you "muck around and win tickets that can be spent on special rewards," as Fraser excitedly described it last year when the festival added a new rollercoaster. (Apparently he's a coaster fan.)

If all of that isn't enough to convince you to tune in, maybe some free cards will: Everyone who watches 15 minutes of the Hearthstone Fall Reveal on Twitch between 7:30 and 9 am PT on Twitch will get a Scholomance Academy card pack; stick around for 30 minutes, and you'll get two.

The Hearthstone Fall Reveal will begin at 8 am PT/11 am ET on October 22 .You'll need to have your Twitch and Battle.net accounts linked to collect the free card packs—here's how: