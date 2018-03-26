Here's every new Hearthstone: The Witchwood card revealed so far

Today Blizzard gave us our first big batch of cards from the upcoming Hearthstone expansion The Witchwood. We've already seen the new keywords Echo and Rush, as well as a handful of cards that gain bonuses for filling your deck with only even- and odd-cost cards. In a card reveal livestream today, we saw cards like Rebuke, a 2-mana Paladin spell with Loatheb's effect, as well as the new Shaman hero card, Hagatha the Witch.

Check out every new Witchwood card that's been revealed so far in the gallery below. And for more about the upcoming expansion, be sure to read our Q&A with senior designer Dean Ayala.