Hearthstone The Grand Tournament: Complete card gallery
The Grand Tournament
Updated 8/14/15
Prepare your eyeballs, wizard poker fans, because Blizzard has now splurged every single card that will be released as part of Hearthstone’s The Grand Tournament expansion. We’ve gathered them all here for you to peruse, cogitate over, and possibly babyrage at.
There are 132 cards in total, and the TGT packs will go on sale later this month (exact date TBC shortly). Enjoy the gallery, and may I be the first to welcome our new Druid overlords…
Confessor Paletress
Added 8/14/15
Blizzard has now revealed all the cards for Hearthstone’s newest expansion, The Grand Tournament. There are 132 in total, and after some initial scepticism about how the new Inspire mechanic would shape up, it's safe to say there's some very exciting stuff in here. Let us know which cards you think are OP and keep an eye on the site for news of a release date soon.
Dark Bargain
Added 8/14/15
Undercity Valiant
Added 8/14/15
Dreadscale
Added 8/14/15
Acidmaw
Added 8/14/15
Orgrimmar Aspirant
Added 8/14/15
Chillmaw
Added 8/14/15
Convert
Added 8/14/15
Slideshow Spelleater
Added 8/14/15
Fencing Coach
Added 8/14/15
Kvaldir Raider
Added 8/14/15
Knight of the Wild
Added 8/14/15
Competitive Spirit
Added 8/14/15
Murloc Knight
Added 8/14/15
Dalaran Aspirant
Added 8/14/15
Ice Rager
Added 8/14/15
Mulch
Added 8/14/15
King's Elekk
Added 8/14/15
Tournament Attendee
Added 8/14/15
Saboteur
Added 8/14/15
Wyrmrest Agent
Added 8/14/15
Enter the Coliseum
Added 8/14/15
Magnataur Alpha
Added 8/14/15
Shady Dealer
Added 8/14/15
Tiny Knight of Evil
Added 8/14/15
Pit Fighter
Added 8/14/15
Recruiter
Added 8/14/15
Twilight Guardian
Added 8/14/15
Frigid Snobold
Added 8/14/15
Fearsome Doomguard
Added 8/14/15
Beneath the Grounds
Added 8/14/15
Sparring Partner
Added 8/14/15
Dragonhawk Rider
Added 8/14/15
Refreshment Vendor
Added 8/14/15
Shadowfiend
Added 8/14/15
Stablemaster
Added 8/14/15
Void Crusher
Added 8/14/15
Power Word: Glory
Added 8/14/15
The Mistcaller
Added 8/14/15
Seal of Champions
Added 8/14/15
Polymorph: Boar
Added 8/14/15
Bolf Ramshield
Added 8/14/15
Captured Jormungar
Added 8/14/15
Bucaneer
Added 8/14/15
Boneguard Lieutenant
Added 8/14/15
Arcane Blast
Added 8/14/15
Wildwalker
Added 8/14/15
Bear Trap
Added 8/14/15
Spawn of Shadows
Added 8/14/15
Mogor's Champion
Added 8/14/15
Elemental Destruction
Added 8/14/15
Mysterious Challenger
Added 8/14/15
Powershot
Added 8/14/15
Evil Heckler
Added 8/14/15
Rhonin
Added 8/12/15
Ram Wrangler
Added 8/12/15
Light's Champion
Added 8/12/15
Skycap'n Kragg
Added 7/22/15
Varian
Added 8/12/15
Healing Wave
Added 8/11/15
Icehowl
Added 8/11/15
Cutpurse
Added 8/11/15
Sea Plunderer
Added 8/11/15
Totem Golem
Added 7/22/15
Dreadsteed
Added 8/11/15
Lance Bearer
Added 8/11/15
Astral Communion
Added 8/11/15
Alekstrasza's Champion
Added 8/7/15
Charged Hammer
Added 8/7/15
Fist of Jaraxxus
Added 8/7/15
Warhorse Trainer
Added 8/7/15
Flash Heal
Added 8/7/15
Living Roots
Added 8/7/15
Confuse
Added 8/6/15
Grand Crusader
Added 8/6/15
Aviana
Added 8/5/15
Anub'arak
Added 8/5/15
The Skeleton Knight
Added 8/5/15
Gormok the Impaler
Added 8/5/15
Eadric the Pure
Added 8/5/15
Coldarra Drake
Added 7/22/15
Tuskarr Jouster
Added 8/5/15
Master Jouster
Added 8/5/15
Injured Kvaldir
Added 8/5/15
Burgle
Added 8/5/15
Armored Warhorse
Added 8/5/15
Gadgetzan Jouster
Added 8/5/15
Argent Lance
Added 8/5/15
Bolster
Added 8/5/15
Ancestral Knowledge
Added 8/5/15
Mukla's Champion
Added 8/5/15
Bash
Added 8/4/15
Brave Hunter
Added 8/4/15
Druid of the Saber
Added 8/4/15
Crowd Favorite
Added 8/4/15
Master of Ceremonies
Added 8/3/15
Shadow-Pan Cavalry
Added 8/3/15
Wrathguard
Added 8/3/15
Darnassus Aspirant
Added 8/3/15
Flame Lance
Added 8/3/15
Argent Horserider
Added 7/31/15
Spellslinger
Added 7/31/15
Demonfuse
Added 7/31/15
Argent Watchman
Added 7/30/15
Silent Knight
Added 7/29/15
Fjola Lightbane
Added 7/29/15
Eydis Darkbane
Added 7/29/15
Clockwork Knight
Added 7/29/15
Savage Combatant
Added 7/29/15
Flame Juggler
Added 7/28/15
Coliseum Manager
Added 7/27/15
Tournament Medic
Added 7/25/15
North Sea Kraken
Added 7/24/15
Wilfred Fizzlebang
Added 7/24/15
Holy Champion
Added 7/24/15
King's Defender
Added 7/24/15
Justicar Trueheart (new hero powers on the next slide)
Added 7/23/15
New hero powers from Justicar Trueheart
Added 7/23/15
Poisoned Blade
Added 7/23/15
Garrsion Commander
Added 7/23/15
Silver Hand Regent
Added 7/23/15
Lowly Squire
Added 7/22/15
Nexus-Champion Saraad
Added 7/22/15
Frost Giant
Added 7/22/15
Maiden of the Lake
Added 7/22/15
Lock and Load
Added 7/22/15
Thunder Bluff Valiant
Added 7/22/15
Effigy
Added 7/22/15
Draenei Totemcarver
Added 7/22/15
Tuskarr Totemic
Added 7/22/15
Kodorider
Added 7/22/15
Fallen Hero
Added 7/22/15
Ball of Spiders
Added 7/22/15
