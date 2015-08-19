Hearthstone: The Grand Tournament comes out next week

Blizzard has announced that Hearthstone: The Grand Tournament will launch on August 24. The major expansion, first revealed in July, will see 132 new cards added to the game, plus Jousting and the new Inspire keyword.

Jousting, which we talked about earlier this month, is a new ability that compels both players to reveal a card chosen randomly from their decks. High card wins, and the winner is rewarded with a Joust boost, which can confer a number of different effects, like taunts or health boosts. Inspire triggers after the use of your Hero Power, and affects friendly minions who are tagged with the Inspire keyword by boosting their stats, modifying their attacks, or summoning additional allies.

The new cards, "featuring the finest of Azeroth's knights and champions," will go on sale when the Grand Tournament begins—that's August 24, remember. But you don't have to wait until then to find out what's coming: You can feast your eyeballs on all the cards in the expansion right here.