Hearthstone board and cards look lovely re-created in Lego

The entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with a flagrant disregard for copyright law, has already seen Hearthstone turned into a physical card game in China. But this Lego version, created by YouTuber LEGOParadise, was made just for funsies and has been blessed with the approval of Hearthstone Senior Game Designer Ben Brode.

This Lego Hearthstone board is awesome! https://t.co/PXIQnCk5Td July 20, 2015

The Pandaria board has not only been recreated remarkably faithfully with the little plastic boxes, the creator has also customised Hearthstone cards and heroes using Lego characters. The Lego Leper Gnome is particularly adorable (but probably still a pain in the ass to deal with on turn one).

As previously teased, the next Hearthstone expansion will be announced on Wednesday this week. I’ll be at the Folsom Street Foundry here in San Francisco to see the unveiling and speak with the developers. The event will also be streamed on the official Hearthstone channel from 14:30 PDT.