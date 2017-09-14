Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics is out now on Steam Early Access

Hi-Rez’s deck-building tactics game, Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics, launched on Steam Early Access yesterday, after 3 months in open beta. It’s free-to-play, too, so you can take it for a spin right now if you fancy battering some deities.

“In conjunction with our community, we’ve implemented several requested features, and expanded upon the core experience that players enjoy every time they log in,” said Scott Lussier, lead designer on Hand of the Gods. “Bringing Hand of the Gods to Steam is a major step for us, and we’re excited for new players to discover their personal playstyle.”

These new features arrived in a patch earlier this month, including the ability to join clans and participate in weekly clan quests; a deck tracker, which makes it easier to see what cards you’ve played, what’s in your hand, and what your opponent has played; along with a slew of balance changes and new cards.

Being a F2P card game, there are of course several starter packs that you can purchase through Steam. A new pack has been released to coincide with the Early Access launch, containing 7 core packs and a skin for the Egyptian god, Ra. The two other bits of DLC, the Founder’s Pack and the Venus Competitor’s Pack, have both been discounted by 25% until September 19.