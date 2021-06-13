Here's our first look at Halo Infinite multiplayer

Halo Infinite will have free-to-play multiplayer, Microsoft re-confirmed at its E3 conference today. Also confirmed: Grappling hooks are in, Brute choppers are back, and Capture the Flag is still the best multiplayer game mode in the world (okay, they didn't say that in the footage, but it's true).

Microsoft showed off an exciting montage of Halo Infinite multiplayer action today with a lot of the series' staple sandbox items appearing.

There's no release date specified yet, but it's coming "Holiday 2021."

Here's what stood out to me: