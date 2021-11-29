All the Halo Infinite multiplayer modes so far, explained

Halo Infinite's multiplayer modes shadow-dropped a few weeks ahead of the campaign launch, and there are several match types available. It's still in its beta period, so more modes are likely to become available as Season 1 progresses, but in the meantime, there's a lot to keep you occupied. The Fracture: Tenrai event is due to end shortly, but will return in the new year, hopefully alongside some new modes. With all that in mind, let's take a look at the different modes available in Halo Infinite multiplayer.

Halo Infinite multiplayer modes, explained

Returning Halo fans will be familiar with the majority of the multiplayer playlist, but there's no shame in needing a refresher. Some modes you can choose directly, but for modes like Stronghold, you'll have to enter a playlist and well… hope it appears. This can get a bit irritating when your challenges are directly related to completing Stronghold matches yet you keep loading into Oddball, but 343 Industries has promised changes will be made throughout the first season.

Modes types are split into two groups: Arena modes and Big Team Battle. Arena modes allow for up to eight players whereas Big Team Battle is for 24. These modes will be across various maps, too, so let's take a look at them all.

Arena multiplayer modes

The following modes you've likely played a number of times—especially if you're trying to load into Stronghold matches!

Slayer: A 12-minute match where two teams of four must compete to defeat 50 enemies.

A 12-minute match where two teams of four must compete to defeat 50 enemies. Capture the Flag: An up-to-12-minute match where you need to capture the opposing team's flag while also protecting your own.

An up-to-12-minute match where you need to capture the opposing team's flag while also protecting your own. Oddball: Two teams of four must work together to keep hold of the flaming skull until either team reaches 100 points. It lasts for two rounds and remember, you can bash enemies with the skull. Just don't drop it!

Two teams of four must work together to keep hold of the flaming skull until either team reaches 100 points. It lasts for two rounds and remember, you can bash enemies with the skull. Just don't drop it! Strongholds: Two teams must compete to capture three zones around the map. Once one team scores 200 points, the match is over.

Two teams must compete to capture three zones around the map. Once one team scores 200 points, the match is over. Fiesta: Plays like Slayer except that you'll spawn with two random weapons and some equipment. Weapon racks will be empty and the only pickups you'll be able to make are scavenging from fallen players or swapping loadouts with your teammates. Not always available.

Big Team Battle modes

Many of the previous modes appear in Big Team Battle, though things are a little more frantic than they are with fewer players. The rules and victory conditions are slightly different, so let's take a look.