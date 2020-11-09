Halo 4 completes the Master Chief Collection on November 17

Halo 4 will join Halo: The Master Chief Collection on November 17, just under a year after the product's launch. The news comes with a shiny trailer, which you can watch above.

This was the first game in the series developed by 343 Industries, originally released in 2012 for the Xbox 360, and this PC remaster will come with "customizable mouse and keyboard support, 60+ FPS, and other all new PC-specific settings."

343 and Microsoft have been steadily building up the Master Chief Collection on PC, and with this addition it will contain Halo 1-4, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo: Reach. That's a serious amount of quality shooting action for £30, and it's surprising how well most of these games hold up. I recently replayed Halo 3's campaign with a buddy and, while it shows its age in places, it remains fun, inventive and absolutely bombastic. Halo may have been a console series for the first half of its life, but during that time it was genuinely visionary: with Halo 3 in particular, you can sense Bungie building towards something that will one day look like Destiny.

The only thing left to say is: add Halo 5 you cowards! That was never part of the plan, not least because Master Chief Collection's initial release on Xbox One actually preceded the launch of Halo 5: Guardians by almost a year. As recently as October 343 community manager John Junyszek acknowledged on an anniversary livestream that "there is a desire for Halo 5 to join ... The Master Chief Collection, but that is not currently in our plans for MCC right now."