Halo 3 testers who use racist slurs will be removed and 'face consequences in the retail game'

Halo 3 testing officially kicked off last week, giving Halo Insiders a chance to get their hands on the next addition to Halo: The Master Chief Collection before it's rolled out to the world at large. 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrad said yesterday that more people are being invited into the test, which has been extended to June 26, and he also had a very stern warning for everyone taking part.

Disappointing to see some Insiders using racial slurs and attacking other players in the flight. Not only will you be removed from the flight, you’ll be banned from all future flights and will face consequences in the retail game, too. Racism and bigotry have no place in Halo.June 16, 2020

Jarrard didn't expand upon what "consequences in the retail game" means, but the warning echoes a statement Jarrard made earlier in June, before the Halo 3 testing started. "Racism and bigotry have no place in the world or Halo. We have a zero tolerance policy and are committed to taking more action to remove this behavior from our games and community," he tweeted. "The Banhammer is fired up. Consider this your only warning."

On June 5, 343 Industries committed to donating all proceeds from the sale of Halo 5: Guardians REQ Pack purchases made between June 19 and July 19 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. June 19, also known as Juneteenth, is an unofficial US holiday commemorating the reading of federal orders in Galveston, Texas, declaring that all slaves were now free. The Emancipation Proclamation had official ended slavery more than two years earlier, but as PBS explains, news traveled slowly and enforcement was uneven, and often absent completely. Thus, the June 19 reading of the order by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger was embraced as "a date to rally around."

Thanks, Gamespot.