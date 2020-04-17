Popular

Halo 2 PC public testing begins today

Strap in for the latest flight.

Just over a month after the release of Halo: Combat Evolved's Anniversary remake launched on PC, Halo 2 and its remake, Halo 2: Anniversary, will soon be in your hands. 343 Industries is hosting its first public PC flights—what it calls beta tests—today. 

Halo community coordinator Tyler Davis announced the good news on Twitter, explaining that "all Ring 3 blockers have been resolved," meaning that it's now ready for public consumption. 

343 Industries insistence on using terms like flighting and rings confuses things, but what you need to know is that 'Ring 3' is when Halo Insiders will be able to test the game. Anyone can join the Insider programme, though signing up doesn't guarantee you a spot in the first public test. Instead, 343 looks at 'Key Performance Indicators' based on what it wants to test, from specific locations to particular types of hardware.

Expect an update later today when the invites start going out, and remember to check your inbox. 

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
