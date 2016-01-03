Hacker gets Windows 95 running on a Nintendo 3DS

The Nintendo 3DS is now a PC, sort of, so please look forward to article after article about Monster Hunter 4. The 3DS is now a PC, sort of, because an enterprising individual by the name of shutterbug2000 has convinced it to run Windows 95. (That's my definition of a PC: can it run Windows?)

Specifically, it's the New Nintendo 3DS that shutterbug has wrangled Windows 95 onto (the older, less powerful version of the hardware doesn't seem to have enough RAM.) Here's a video of the ancient OS starting up on a New 3DS, the footage annoyingly stopping short of showing the desktop or file browser in action.

Does this mean we'll be able to play PC games on the 3DS? Or to use Word? It's a bit exciting. Follow this thread for more updates, or click here to learn how to install Windows on a New 3DS yourself. (Thanks, NeoGAF.)