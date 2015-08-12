H1Z1 Battle Royale invitational confirmed for TwitchCon

From humble origins as a mod for a mod, H1Z1's Battle Royale mode will feature in the game's first invitational next month. It's happening at TwitchCon, and will involve players and Twitch personalities going head-to-head in the American zombie apocalypse.

Until September 22, 25 per cent of H1Z1 Invitational Crate Key funds will go towards the prize pool. These special Invitational Crates have vaguely useful stuff like weapon skins and emotes, but they also have T-shirts emblazoned with prominent Twitch broadcasters.

The Invitational itself will take place on September 26 and will be streamed on Twitch. The three-week contest leading up to the event starts today and runs until August 31. Full details on how to get involved are over here, with three players selected to be flown to TwitchCon 2015 in San Francisco.

For those unfamiliar, Battle Royale is basically a combat-oriented game mode forcing players to fight to the death. We spoke to the creator of Battle Royale in January, and it's worth a read. It was originally a mod for the original DayZ mod (ie, the Arma 2 version, not the standalone), but Daybreak licensed it for H1Z1 late last year.

TwitchCon takes place on September 25 and 26.