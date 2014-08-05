Popular

Guild Wars 2 trailer announces The Dragon's Reach: Part 2



Guild Wars 2

Those damn dragons, always up to their dragon tricks. If they're not hoarding gold or flying in circles near an ice-topped mountain, they're threatening to awaken and envelop the world in their evil shadow. You don't get unicorns pulling this shit.

Continuing on from last week's chapter , Guild Wars 2's next update escalates the threat posed by Elder Dragon Mordremoth. In The Dragon's Reach: Part 2, players will need to secure an uneasy alliance in preparation for a summit of world leaders. Kind of like real-life politics, only there's a dragon.

As well as the new story chapter, this update will further expand the season's new zone of Dry Top. Expect new enemies and more sand.

The Dragon's Reach: Part 2 goes live 12 August.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
