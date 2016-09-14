Guild Wars 2 Living World trailer teases Rising Flames

Guild Wars 2's Living World continues to offer a pile of free, episodic story content for the slightly aging MMO—the third season of which kicked off a couple of months ago. Now, the second episode is about to emerge from the shadows, and I hope you've stocked up on sun cream.

Episode 2: Rising Flames will involve a fire dragon, flaming demons, rock creatures and nasty worms—it's basically a big lava level, by the looks of things. We have only the following trailer, and a release date (September 20) to go on, but I'm sure ArenaNet will reveal more details in due course.