Guild Wars 2 beta signups are live for the next 48 hours

Guild Wars 2 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases of the year. We took a good look at it in the recent beta, and can say it's coming along quite nicely. We tried to answer as many of your Guild Wars 2 questions as we could, but you're bound to have more. There's only one way to answer them all, and that's to play it. Here's your chance.

The Guild Wars 2 beta sign up page is now live. It'll only be open for the next 48 hours, so you'll want to get in there ASAP to throw your name in the hat. Head over to the Guild Wars 2 beta-sign up page now to apply. Good luck!