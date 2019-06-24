GuardianCon raised more than $3.7M for charity this weekend

This year's GuardianCon charity stream has been a massive success, totalling a whopping $3.7 million in donations over the course of the weekend, all to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its ongoing fight against childhood cancer.

Originally started by streamer Ben 'ProfessorBroman' Bowman, Cory 'KingGothalion' Michael, and Kevinxvision, GuardianCon is now a huge annual community event that draws thousands of people, both as attendees to Orlando, Florida, and to watch big-name streamers raise money for charity on Twitch.

This year, Bungie staffers participated in part of the weekend livestream, raising around $400,000 during their time on the stream. That means community manager Dylan 'dmg04' will be getting a tattoo and cosplaying as bread—stretch goals he offered the community at certain fundraising milestones.

But it was Ben 'DrLupo' Lupo who wound up raising the most for St. Jude's. The streamer was on the final block of the GuardianCon livestream, and during that time fans donated a staggering $920,343.98.

Lupo was thrilled.

"Thank so much to every single person that's donated, to every single person that's supported St. Jude," he said as the final total rolled in at the end of his stream. "I'm gonna sit here in my chair and cry for a little bit."

Here's the video (thanks, Dexerto):

For its part, St. Jude tweeted its thanks to everyone who participated in the charity stream.

$3.7M raised for the kids of @StJude through @GuardianCon. YOU DID THAT. You all have joined our mission that “no child should die in the dawn of life.” Thank you, thank you! ❤ pic.twitter.com/2KFfiW7B6XJune 23, 2019

The official GuardianCon event will be held July 5-6 in Orlando.