Where to destroy signal jammers in GTA Online

Where are all the GTA Online signal jammers? Grand Theft Auto Online's latest update, The Diamond Casino Heist, includes a tense new bank job where players are tasked with breaking into the swanky casino. One way to ensure that you and your team can cash in on the maximum GTA Casino heist payout is to get some professional help. One means of doing so is to locate and destroy 50 GTA 5 signal jammers hidden throughout Los Santos.

Finding and destroying all 50 jammers might seem like a chore, but doing so gives you cash and RP, but also unlocks Avi Schwartzman, a support crew member who can offer his excellent hacking skills to help your heist. You might recognise Avi from his help on the Pacific Standard Job: he's the go-to guy for accessing well-defended doors. Sure, he may be slightly paranoid, but his skills will give your criminal operation some professional flair.

GTA Online signal jammers locations

The signal jammers are hidden all over GTA Online's map. They are quite small, but as you get closer to one, you'll be able to hear it beeping and see its blinking red light. Many are hidden at the top of bridges or buildings so make sure you have a airborne vehicle to hand. Also, hunt them down at night when that blinking light makes them easier to spot. They can be destroyed with any gun, but stick to something with decent range.

Or you can use GTA Series Videos to help you out. They've found all 50 signal jammer locations in GTA Online and put them in one handy video. As they find each one, they open the map and pinpoint their location, making finding those pesky jammers, and future heists, as easy as taking candy from a baby. Check out the video below.

As well as the heist, The Diamond Casino Heist update also includes new weapons, collectibles, and music. Rockstar has also made some balance changes that make it more difficult to grief other players. But when it comes to the heist, that gets you a hefty payout. And if cash is your thing, here's how to make money in GTA Online.