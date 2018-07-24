GTA Online now sells champagne and it costs more than some vehicles

GTA Online's much-anticipated After Hours update rolled out on PC today. And while I've been shackled to the PCG.com news desk this afternoon, our Samuel has been living it up as a nightclub owner. He tells me he's partied, performed fetch quests to improve his nightclub's reputation, and been killed by other players while trying to finish said fetch quests (because this is GTA Online).

It was there he clocked the price of the bar's Blêuter'd Champagne Diamond range.

As you can see, the Blêuter'd Champagne Diamond costs GTA$150,000. For a bottle of pretend fizz. One hundred and fifty thousand in-game dollars. That's steep. That's more expensive than some of the crime sim's sports cars.

Blêuter'd is of course a throwback to GTA 4's The Ballad of Gay Tony expansion—which makes sense given Tony Prince returns in After Hours. You might also have spotted bottles of Blêuter'd in GTA 5's 24/7, Limited Service and Rob's Liquor stores; and you might even have smuggled crates of it in GTA Online's Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update.

Now you can pop bottles of it on the dancefloor, if that's what you're into. Is a life of A-list Los Santosian hedonism and debauchery worth that much in-game cash, though? I'll leave that one with you.

If ever there was a time to plug our how to make money in GTA Online guide, this is it.