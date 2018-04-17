GTA Online gets new Italian Job-inspired police chase mode, complete with knock-off Minis

GTA Online's new mode is basically The Italian Job's famous car chase scene on repeat, and it sounds brilliant. In The Vespucci Job, two players jump into Weeny Issi Classics and weave through the back streets of Los Santos, while their two opponents try to blow their bloody doors off from pursuing cop cars.

It sounds like a fun compromise between a race and a straight getaway mode: the two criminals have to try to hit as many checkpoints as they can while also trying to lose their tails by squeezing through spaces that are too tight for the larger police cars.

Alongside the new mode, the latest update adds two more vehicles to the game—the Flash GT sports car, which you can buy from Legendary Motorsport, and the Sea Sparrow chopper, which can land on water in a pinch. That's available from Elitás Travel. Have a look at both of them below.

You can buy The Weeny Issi Classics at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and if you play the mode between now and April 23 you'll earn Double GTA$ & RP.