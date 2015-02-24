GTA 5 screenshots show online heist action

Earlier we received the news that GTA 5 won't be on PC until April, now we have 11 tantalising new ways to regret what we're missing when GTA 5's long-awaited online heists hit the consoles on March 10. At least they'll be tested and ready by the time we jump in on PC.

Here's how Rockstar describes the mode on their Newswire: "Heists will bring a brand new 4-player cooperative gameplay experience to GTA Online, giving players the chance to team up to pull off a string of intense, multi-part raids and robberies across Los Santos and Blaine County.

"Over the next couple of weeks, we will have more information about the launch of Heists and about other new features that we will release with it."

Can't wait? We have a few coping strategies. First you could turn GTA 4 into GTA 5 with these nifty mods. Alternatively, check out a the 10 games to play while waiting for GTA 5, and Andy's thoughts about why GTA 5 will be best on PC.