GTA 4 iCEnhancer creator taking break from modding after years of abuse

Today on Internet Jerks Ruin Everything: the creator of Grand Theft Auto's impressive iCEnhancer mod has decided to hang up his modding boots and head for pastures less horrible, at least for a while. In a Facebook post , Hayssam Keilany announced that he's taking a break from modding thanks to a vitriolic community "trying to bring me down constantly". iCEnhancer 3.0's installer and downgrader tools are both on the way, but after that Keilany is "done for a while".

The modding community in question is related to ENB, ie mods that use post-processing effects to arguably improve (or least dramatically change) the appearance of games. Keilany's post states that he's received a ton of abuse over the years including accusations of poor crediting - which he disputes - and of "whoring" himself to the media, ridiculously. It's a big, sad post, but here's how it ends:

"So yep, that's it. At every release it's the same, since 1.2. People spitting on me, my work, everything I do just because people know me or whatever."

"I spent days, weeks, months doing 3.0, released it because I thought people would like it and stuff. If you don't then I'm sorry, but it's how I like my GTA.

"I'm going to release the installer and downgrader then I'm done for a while. Thanks to the people who supported me and stuff, you guys are cool. No thanks for the guys trying to bring me down constantly. You guys did it after 4 years, I give up on haters."

iCEnhancer 3.0 came out recently , and it's basically incredible, as you can see below.

Thanks, Kotaku .