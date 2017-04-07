G.Skill’s Trident Z RGB DDR4 memory balloons to 128GB at 3,333MHz

Are you tired of running low on system memory? You can put that concern behind with G.Skill's new 128GB kit of Trident Z RGB DDR4 RAM, just be sure your motherboard supports that much memory.

G.Skill has begun offering its Trident Z RGB line in full sets of eight modules, available in 64GB (8GBx8) and 128GB (16GBx8) capacities. Both are designed for Intel's X99 and Z270 platforms.

Read more: Intel Core i9-9900K is the new champion of the consumer CPU world

The smaller capacity kit is clocked at 3,466MHz with timings set at CL16-18-18-38. G.Skill's 128GB kit runs a bit slower at 3,333MHz, but has the same timings.

"As software programs and users demand more speed and responsiveness from computer systems, the need for higher capacity memory kits is growing dramatically in the PC community," G.Skill says.

That's a bit of a broad pitch—most users don't need 128GB of system memory, and certainly it isn't required (or beneficial) for any of today's games. However, if you're piecing together a dream system, an argument could be made for 128GB. A better argument could be made for a server or in cases where heavy content creation is the norm.

In any event, 128GB kits are now an option in G.Skill's flashy Trident Z RGB line. You'll be able to purchase one next month, though G.Skill hasn't said at what cost.