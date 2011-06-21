GRID PC servers saved by GameRanger

Yesterday we mentioned that Codemasters had closed down multiplayer servers for racing game, GRID. Today, Eurogamer bring news that GRID online will live on with the support of Australian company, GameRanger . Hooray!

PC players who want to race friends online will have to download the GameRanger client, which offers friends lists, instant messaging and leaderboard support. Codemasters are still supporting Xbox 360 players, so it's a happy ending for everyone. Apart from Playstation 3 gamers. They're screwed. Perhaps they should put down their controllers and join us online?