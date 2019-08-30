Greedfall extended gameplay video shows a promising blend of The Witcher 3 and Dragon Age

Spiders' newest RPG Greedfall releases on September 10, and I for one am pretty exciting about it. Inspired by 17th century colonization, the game is by no means based on true stories (it has monsters and stuff), but its strange amalgam of fantasy and history is fascinating. The video above shows the most substantial chunk of gameplay footage we've seen yet, and I've got my fingers crossed that Spiders nails it with this one. It looks great.

As you'll see, the combat borrows equally from The Witcher 3 and Dragon Age: Inquisition. It's possible to use a tactical combat pause, and like Geralt, the protagonist will be sniffing out clues regarding the whereabouts of their larger foes. But in a lot of cases, you'll be able to stealth your way out of encounters, which is welcome news for this sook.

The game world isn't a single open world sprawl, but instead a series of open-ended areas, and if the video above is representative of the whole game, these areas will be packed with consequential discoveries and encounters. The game launches September 10.