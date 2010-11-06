Great moments in Modern Warfare 2 commentary: "Sandy Ravage is VISIBLY UPSET"

Here's a ridiculous kill streak in Modern Warfare 2 by player Sandy Ravage, commentated with hilarious enthusiasm by El Presador.

A while back I was singing the praises of StarCraft 2 pro-gaming commentators Tasteless and Artosis - their nerdily smart insights and zealous enthusiasm are perfect to make a frantic RTS comprehensible. I think El Presador's thunderously macho bellowing and hilarious improvised lingo is just as perfect for the merciless bloodbath of instakills that is Modern Warfare 2 online.

The next time I'm one-shotted from nowhere, I'm going to be thinking, "You got the beast mad now! Tom Francis is VISIBLY UPSET." Well, now that I see it written down, probably not. Some other highlights:

"Sandy Ravage senses these boys are gonna quit, so he missed on purpose with that predator missile. He knows these soldiers are ill-equipped to deal with a man of his calibre."

"They need to make a patch for this man, because man seriously - how the fuck you gonna combat the uncombatable? Matter of fact, people in the lobby oughta just quit this game. Save their own lives."

"I MEAN HOW MANY MORE DO YOU HAVE TO KILL?"

Thanks reddit .