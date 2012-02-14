Popular

Grand Theft Auto IV video shows iCEnhancer 2.0 visual mod in action

By

Version 2.0 of the superb iCEnhancer mod for Grand Theft Auto IV is now freely available on creator Hayssam Keilany's site . Providing your PC can run it at more than a handful of frames per second, it'll turn Liberty City into the almost photorealistic version of pseudo-New York shown in the trailer above. The mod's creator is planning to release a "Natural" version soon, which could provide the more muted tones we've seen from previous versions of iCEnhancer . If you like the look of this, Keilany's also made a version of iCEnhancer for Skyrim . What do you think, time to install GTA IV again?

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments