Grading GTA 5's new freemode events

Have you ever been to a meeting and the boss is like "Let's go around the room and everyone give one idea," and by the time it gets to you all your best ideas have been suggested in some form by other people so you have to offer up some lame, shitty idea? I have a feeling that's how we got the Reverse Driving Challenge, from some producer at Rockstar who was at the tail end of the round robin and was forced to mumble "Uh... everybody drives... I dunno, backwards?"

Everybody drives backwards. Whoever goes the farthest without crashing wins. You don't need to go to a set point in the city, everyone can just do it wherever they happen to be.

Grade: D+

It's just... driving backwards. It's not really fun.