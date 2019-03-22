Grab this great 1080p LG 27" monitor at Walmart for $149.99 right now

We've seen some great deals on some of the best gaming monitors lately, and Walmart is running another banger right now. LG's 27-inch, 1080p, IPS display is all the way down to $149.99 right now, a full $80 off list.

It's a monitor firmly aimed at the gaming market, boasting a Motion Blur Reduction mode that reduces the standard 5ms response time down to a totally imperceptible 1ms. It also features AMD's FreeSync tech, so if you're playing games at 1080p at blinding refresh rates, you'll never have to worry about tearing or artifacting from sync mismatches. If you're in the market for a big, affordable FHD display, this is a pretty unmissable sale.

IPS panels generally deliver better image quality and wider viewing angles compared against similar TN and VA displays, without the dimming associated with viewing the monitor from the side. This LG display comes wrapped in a slick looking chassis, too, with slender bezels and a slick, understated black and red stand. For $149.99 it's a great fit for your desk or for a second PC, or if you're hunting for a cheap monitor for a dual display scenario.