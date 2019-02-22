Grab this driver if you’re planning to buy a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or play Anthem

Nvidia today formally (and finally, if you've been following the leaks and rumors) announced its GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and based on our own testing, it's one of the best graphics cards for anyone looking to build a new midrange gaming PC and wanting to game at 1080p ultra high framerates. If you plan on buying one, there's a new GPU driver available that you should install, to get your PC ready.

That is, if you're comfortable installing GPU drivers on day of release, as opposed to waiting a few days to see if there are any bugs. For those who like to jump right in, the new 419.17 WHQL driver package adds support for the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

Read more: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super review

It also brings some 'Game Ready' optimizations to Anthem and Dirt Rally 2.0. Incidentally, Nvidia is reminding everyone that it is still running its Game On promotion, which gifts both Anthem and Battlefield 5 to people who purchase an eligible GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or 2080 GPU, and one or the other to anyone who buys a GeForce RTX 2070 or 2060.

There are a few bug fixes in the latest driver package as well. They include:

[Doom Eternal / Doom 2016]: Decals render as black.

[Battlefield V]: Screen artifacts appear in the game when Texture Filtering is set to High Quality in the Nvidia Control Panel.

Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) is not available for monitors with 4k2k timings.

[Iray][OptiX]: Iray GPU acceleration crashes and falls back to CPU acceleration.

Windows 7x64/8.1x64: Fixes random application crash or TDR introduced in previous GeForce display driver 418.81.

That last bug fix pertaining to Windows 7 and 8.1 users was previously available in a separate hotfix, but has now been rolled into the 419.17 driver release.

Follow this link to grab the latest GPU driver from Nvidia, or let GeForce Experience fetch it for you.