Grab our favourite NVMe SSD, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB, for £155 on Amazon

Whether you're looking to upgrade your storage to make room for more games or you simply want a back-up drive to save those important files, Amazon has you covered. As the Black Friday deals continue, you can nab yourself our favourite NVMe SSD of 2019, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe SSD for a tidy £155 - that's a saving of around 35 quid off of the usual price.

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSDs offers transfer speeds to rival the performance of it's Pro family, as Paul discovered earlier this year. Samsung's Evo drives have always offered better pricing at the cost of slightly slower speeds but it seems that the Plus SSDs now rival the performance of the Pro, as "the upgraded 970 Evo Plus drives are rated to deliver sequential read speeds of up to 3,500MB/s, and sequential write speeds of up to 3,300MB/s."

The 970 Evo Plus is rated for its endurance—600TB of writes over five years, or a huge 329GB of writes per day. It also boasts being one of the fastest M.2 drives out right now. If you want to check out more Black Friday deals on SSDs before deciding, check out our main hub here.