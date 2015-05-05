Goat Simulator: GoatZ DLC announced, is out this week

You may remember Goat Simulator from the last time you chuckled at one of its expansion trailers. That time it was taking a pop at MMOs; this time, it's survival games. Coffee Stain Studios has announced GoatZ*, a survival-themed DLC add-on that will be released this Thursday, May 7.

*If you don't get the reference, please cherish your innocence.

Here's the add-on's parodic feature list:

Mandatory crafting system because everyone else is doing it

Zombies that bug out. There’s a pun here about actual living bugs, but we’re not going to bother

You can craft anything in the world, as long as it’s one of the half dozen weapons in the game

Zombies, because this is a zombie game, remember?

A pretty big new map with some stuff in it

Completely realistic survival mode where you have to eat every damn five minutes to survive because Dean Hall & Garry Newman said so

Goat Simulator: GoatZ will cost $5.