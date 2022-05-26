Glen Schofield's new horror game The Callisto Protocol is now not set in the PUBG universe, for some reason

Audio player loading…

The Callisto Protocol (opens in new tab), the new survival horror in development at Dead Space creator Glen Schofield's Striking Distance Studios, was said to be set in the PUBG universe (opens in new tab) when it was announced in 2020. It was a baffling crossover: The Callisto Protocol, based on what little we've seen of it, looks very Dead Space-like—that is, dark and awful and horrific—while PUBG is basically a goofy battle royale where people use frying pans to protect their asses. So it was weird.

Anyway, for reasons unknown that plan has now changed, as Schofield revealed today on Twitter.

"FYI @CallistoTheGame is its own story and world," he tweeted. "It no longer takes place in the PUBG Universe. It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world. PUBG is awesome, & we will still have little surprises for fans, but TCP is its own world, story and universe."

Schofield didn't say what drove the narrative repositioning and frankly I don't think it really matters, because you can say "Callisto Protocol is a PUBG game" all day long and you're never going to establish a lasting organic connection between the two: At best, it's a weird question for trivia night.

At the same time, I can't help but be curious. Why, after jumping through whatever hoops were required to justify Callisto Protocol as a PUBG game, would Striking Distance Studios suddenly change direction? Has the PUBG name lost that much cachet? Is Striking Distance spinning off from PUBG Corporation? Did Glen get tired of explaining to people that, yes, Callisto Protocol is seriously set in the PUBG universe, and please stop asking him about it?

I've reached out to Striking Distance and Krafton (the parent of Striking Distance and PUBG Studios) for more information and will update if I receive a reply. The Callisto Protocol is expected to be out later this year.