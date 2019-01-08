Gif Your Game is a pretty good way to gif your games

When I want to share a heinous Rocket League goal, I usually save a replay of the match and then record my 360 back-flippy bar-downski with ShadowPlay after the fact, setting up a nice, HUDless shot. Either that, or I forget to save a replay and the goal is lost forever.

That was until my Discord friends convinced me to try Gif Your Game. I knew the name from the watermark on other people's gifs, but I'd never tried it because I figured I had enough video recording and gif-making software already. I did not want yet another program running in the background. But they were right: Gif Your Game is a blessing.

The utility of GYG is common knowledge to many, but the software was new to a few of us, so consider this a PSA for those who are not currently gifing their games: Gif Your Game is free, you can disable the watermark if you want, and it ensures you'll never lose a badass pinch or kill again.

While Gif Your Game can record highlights via hotkey—like lots of other programs—its best feature is its game-specific auto-recording, and it currently supports Rocket League, Fortnite, PUBG, and League of Legends. In the case of Rocket League, I've set it to auto-capture every goal, every assist, and every save. After each one, it eventually DMs me a link to my video on Discord. Despite the name, GYG actually records mp4s with audio, not gifs, but if you want, you can download the mp4 and upload it to Gfycat or convert it to a gif yourself.

As promised on the website, I've noticed no performance hiccups as the result of using GYG. It just does its thing seamlessly, and after an hour of pucking around I can browse and share all my best moments without having to scrub through replays for ages.

Note that Gif Your Game currently only works with the games I listed: Rocket League, Fortnite, PUBG, and League of Legends. For PUBG and Fortnite, it can be set to auto-record all kills, double kills, or triple kills. The same is true for LoL, except you can limit it all the way up to penta kills.

I'll still save replays of our best matches (when I remember), but being able to casually share our goals and saves without much effort has livened things up for my Rocket League friends. How exactly Bad Panda, Inc plans to monetize GYG, if it does, is unclear—currently it sells a Rocket League training course from Kronovi, but GYG is free. I've reached out to Bad Panda to ask what its future plans may be.