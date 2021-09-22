Popular

Giancarlo Esposito gives crappy advice on how to play Far Cry 6

By

The actor, who portrays dictator Anton Castillo, also took time to answer some fan mail.

Giancarlo Esposito, the man who told us that Yaran dictator Anton Castillo is not actually a bad guy in the upcoming Far Cry 6, has returned to offer up some very helpful tips to help ensure players have the best experience possible as they spearhead the revolution against Castillo's regime.

The video has detailed guidance, but here's a quick recap:

  • Don't steal the tanks    
  • Chorizo and Guapo are very sensitive and must be protected    
  • The Supremo backpack makes you look ridiculous
  • Rocket launchers are fun with friends!    
  • The CD gun is stupid    
  • Walking is good for you

Far Cry 6 looks like a very standard Far Cry game—fun and forgettable—but I'm definitely enjoying Esposito's embrace of the villainous role. The videos are pure marketing, sure, and maybe I'm still hung up on the flat, pointless celebrity phone-ins of the early 2000s, but I think it's genuinely fun to see a well-known, respected actor go all-in on a videogame gig like this. And it looks like he's having fun, too. Which is maybe understandable: Where else would an actor get to jump feet-first into this kind of consequence-free scenery-chewing?

Giancarlo also took some time to answer fan mail and address two big Far Cry 6 theories: That Castillo's son, Diego, is actually Far Cry 3 bad guy Vaas Montenegro, and that Diego is not his son at all but rather the child of Dani Rojas, who joined the revolution to reclaim him. (He thinks both suggestions are ridiculous and, frankly, disgusting.)

In the end, though, he wants everyone to know that he's just an actor, and it's all in good fun!

(It's probably worth remembering at this point that despite what Giancarlo told us earlier, Anton Castillo is very definitely a villain.)

Far Cry 6 comes out on October 7, after which Ubisoft will drop a trio of DLC featuring past Far Cry foes Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed, plus Danny Trejo and a Rambo cosplayer.

Andy Chalk
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
