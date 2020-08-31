Ghostrunner gets a new teaser, beta registration now open

As part of Gamescom's Awesome Indies showcase, Ghostrunner got a new teaser this weekend. It briefly shows off its neon-soaked city and some of the first-person wall-running and people-slicing gameplay to some good good beats. This is the first look at the game since back June, when we got both the demo and extensive looks at the game in action at the Future Games Show and IGN's Summer of Gaming event.
There's currently still a gameplay video streaming on Ghostrunner's Steam page, alternatively you can catch 2 more minutes of gameplay footage which also premiered as part of the show.
The trailer promises more new info on September 15, but developer All in! Games already shared their plans for an upcoming closed beta, your next chance to have a go at ghostrunning yourself. To be considered for the beta you have to join the official Ghostrunner Discord server and then fill out an application form. Beta registration ends September 13.