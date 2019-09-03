Ghost Recon meets Cuphead in this incredibly weird Breakpoint trailer

Ubisoft revealed details about the upcoming Ghost Recon Breakpoint closed beta today, and also laid out its plans for the first year of post-launch content. But before we get into any of that, I'd like to take a moment to appreciate the trailer up above, which is... Well, I'm not sure, really. The Ghost Recon cast is thoroughly cartoonish, yes, but I didn't expect Ubisoft to get quite so literal about it. That's meta.

Anyway, back to the beta: It will support solo and co-op play for up to four players in two missions from the main storyline, plus side missions, daily Faction missions, and three different types of Drone Areas.

Participants will also be able to take part in an in-game charity event called Man Down: Ubisoft has pledged to donate money to Child's Play based on the number of co-op players who revive their partners when they're down. Ubisoft didn't cite any numbers but said that the more players participate, the more it will donate.

The beta will be open to everyone who has preordered the game, Uplay Plus subscribers, people who took part in the online technical test, and a random selection of people who signed up at ghostrecon.com/beta. It's scheduled to run September 5-9, with preloads kicking off a few days earlier. Full details are here.

Ubisoft also revealed its plan for the first year of Ghost Recon Breakpoint post-launch content. First up is Operation Greenstone, a new main story adventure that will go live on October 4, when the base game launches. Two more updates will follow, one in winter 2020 and then in the summer, each with a new story-based mission, faction missions, endgame content including raids, new classes, live events, and other content.

Pricing for the Year 1 pass wasn't announced but the base game goes for $60 on the Epic Games Store, while the Gold Edition—which includes the pass—is $100. Ghost Recon Breakpoint comes out on October 4.