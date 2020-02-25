Ghost Recon Breakpoint's immersive mode has been delayed. Ubisoft had originally planned to release it by the end of February but has now announced that the mode, alongside the Engineer class, will be released later this year.

The announcement was posted in the news section of Ghost Recon Breakpoint's official website. In the post, Ubisoft says that the delay is due to the "complexity of integrating the new mode," explaining that the company is now aiming for a release "this Spring."

"Our objective with the new immersive mode is to provide an impactful update to the game using your feedback as the foundation," Ubisoft says. "We are in the process of creating an experience that will change the way you are able to play Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint."

Ubisoft ends the post asking readers to check back on March 5 when more information about the new mode will be available.

The immersive mode has been created in response to player's disappointment after the shooter's release. With a Metascore of 57 and a user score of 2.3, the lowest score in the Ghost Recon series, it's not managed to find many fans. We were not impressed either; in our Ghost Recon Breakpoint review Rick described Breakpoint as a "Frankenstein's monster of a shooter."