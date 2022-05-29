Get World War II FTL-like Bomber Crew free on Steam for a limited time

Audio player loading…

Calling Bomber Crew a World War II version of FTL isn't entirely accurate, but it's not too far off. The two games have a lot in common: they're both about managing a craft and its crew as you fly from disaster to disaster, with malfunctions and dogfights removing chunks of your hull and the occasional engineer.

If you're intrigued by the idea, Bomber Crew is available for free on Steam (opens in new tab) right now.

Describing Bomber Crew when he played it in 2017, Paul Dean wrote, "When things have gone horribly wrong, I've often found myself all too aware of what I could've done either better or differently. Many missions offer critical advantages, such as temporarily reducing enemy damage or flak intensity, meaning it's wise to tackle them in a particular order, and I've learned that practical aircraft upgrades are better than just adding more guns. A self-sealing fuel tank is a gift from god."

You'll need to add it to your account before Friday, June 3, as Bomber Crew is currently being given away as part of the Curve Games Publisher Sale (opens in new tab) and that's when it ends. You can also get games like twin-stick cyberpunk action-RPG The Ascent for half-price (opens in new tab), slapstick physics platformer Human Fall Flat for 66% off (opens in new tab), and fantasy tactics RPG For the King for 70% off (opens in new tab).