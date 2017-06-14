Get this AC1900 dual-band wireless router for $50

Some of the top wireless routers can run a couple hundred dollars, or more. While they're generally feature packed and fast, you don't have to spend a king's ransom upgrading your home network. One example of this is Trendnet's AC1900 (TEW-818DRU), a relatively fast wireless router that is currently on sale at Dell for just $50.

That is about as good of a deal as you'll find on this model. Looking around the web, places like Amazon and Newegg have it listed at around $68.

Don't be thrown off by the relatively low sticker price. Trendnet's router offers speeds of up to 1,300Mbps on the 5GHz band and up to 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band.

Beamforming is supported here. There's also a built-in 4-port switch, both of which are pretty standard features. For connecting external devices, such as storage drives and printers, there is a USB 3.0 port and a USB 2.0 port.

You can grab the router on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.